Alex Bregman has elbow surgery

By Craig CalcaterraJan 11, 2019, 11:49 AM EST
“Loose bodies” is something that sounds good, but they are surprisingly not, it would appear. We know that because Alex Bregman underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove said loose bodies from his right elbow, the Astros announced this morning.

It’s a minor procedure, but it may cause Bregman to start slowly this spring. Which, assuming no complications, isn’t the worst thing in the world, as players generally need less spring training than they used to because they stay in better shape, yet have to endure more spring training than they used to because teams and towns in Florida and Arizona love to make money.

Either way, Bregman who hit .286/.394/.532 with 31 home runs and 10 stolen bases last season, is expected to be good to go for Opening Day.

Blue Jays trade Russell Martin to Dodgers

By Craig CalcaterraJan 11, 2019, 2:25 PM EST
Arash Madani is reporting that the Toronto Blue Jays are trading Russell Martin to the Los Angeles Dodgers. No word yet on the return. It is presumed, however, that the Blue Jays will be eating a good portion of Martin’s $20 million salary for 2019.

Martin, who will turn 36 next month, played in 90 games last year and hit .194/.338/.325 with ten homers. This year will be the last year of the five-year, $82 million deal he signed with the Blue Jays. In Los Angeles — where he started his career back in 2006 — look for him to be a backup catcher and, if recent form holds, an occasional fill-in at third base, and a clubhouse guy.