Alex Bregman has elbow surgery

“Loose bodies” is something that sounds good, but they are surprisingly not, it would appear. We know that because Alex Bregman underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove said loose bodies from his right elbow, the Astros announced this morning.

It’s a minor procedure, but it may cause Bregman to start slowly this spring. Which, assuming no complications, isn’t the worst thing in the world, as players generally need less spring training than they used to because they stay in better shape, yet have to endure more spring training than they used to because teams and towns in Florida and Arizona love to make money.

Either way, Bregman who hit .286/.394/.532 with 31 home runs and 10 stolen bases last season, is expected to be good to go for Opening Day.

