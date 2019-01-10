Report: Six clubs talking to Marlins about J.T. Realmuto

Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports that the Marlins are “engaged in substantive discussions with six clubs” regarding a J.T. Realmuto trade. The teams: the Braves, Dodgers, Astros, Padres, Rays, and Reds.
The Braves have been on-again-off-again rumored trade partners for Realmuto. The others could all certainly use Realmuto. Now that Yasmani Grandal is off the board and a member of the Brewers, the Marlins’ leverage is stronger, of course.
Not that it’ll be easy to land Realmuto. The Fish reportedly want a top prospect plus a catcher with MLB experience. And, being Miami, you have to assume they don’t want one who makes a ton of money, so putting a deal together may be kind of tricky.
Still: an elite hitting and fielding catcher who is only going to be 28 next year and who is under team control and making relatively little money for the next couple of years is as valuable as all get-out, so the Marlins can probably name their price.
The Mets and infielder Jed Lowrie have agreed on a two-year contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The deal is for $20 million, according to Fancred’s Jon Heyman.
Lowrie, 34, has had a productive last two seasons with the Athletics, posting an OPS above .800 both years. He set career-bests in 2018 with 23 home runs and 99 RBI as well. The veteran has plenty of experience playing shortstop, second base, and third base.
The Mets’ infield is already crowded, so it’s not clear exactly where the club plans to play Lowrie. It is possible Lowrie functions as a super-utilityman. The addition of Lowrie does give the Mets flexibility to, for instance, trade Todd Frazier, move a player to a new position (e.g. Frazier to first), or dangle a prospect in a trade.
New GM Brodie Van Wagenen continues to keep the Mets active. This offseason, he has added Robinson Canó , Edwin Díaz, Jeurys Familia, and Wilson Ramos. With the offseason far from over, the NL East is shaping up to be a very interesting and competitive division.