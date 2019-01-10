San Francisco Giants ballpark getting new name

The Giants ballpark is getting a new name as of today: Goodbye “AT&T Park,” Hello “Oracle Park.” That’s part of a 20-year naming-rights deal the team is signing with giant technology company Oracle.
The ballpark has been known as AT&T Park since 2006. Before that it was SBC Park. Before that it was Pac Bell Park. Before that they played in what was once called Candlestick Park but, near the end there, was called 3Com Park at Candlestick Point, which was frankly ridiculous.
All of which is to say that, nah, it’s hard to get too worked up over this one way or the other. At least “Oracle” is a real word instead of initials, so it’s a bit more natural to write or say. It’d be a different case if the ballpark was once known as “Willie Mays Field” or “San Francisco Stadium” or something a little more stately, a little less commercial and imbued with something approaching civic pride.
It’s a beautiful ballpark, but it’s always had dumb corporate names and likely always will. Life goes on.
The Mets and infielder Jed Lowrie have agreed on a two-year contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The deal is for $20 million, according to Fancred’s Jon Heyman.
Lowrie, 34, has had a productive last two seasons with the Athletics, posting an OPS above .800 both years. He set career-bests in 2018 with 23 home runs and 99 RBI as well. The veteran has plenty of experience playing shortstop, second base, and third base.
The Mets’ infield is already crowded, so it’s not clear exactly where the club plans to play Lowrie. It is possible Lowrie functions as a super-utilityman. The addition of Lowrie does give the Mets flexibility to, for instance, trade Todd Frazier, move a player to a new position (e.g. Frazier to first), or dangle a prospect in a trade.
New GM Brodie Van Wagenen continues to keep the Mets active. This offseason, he has added Robinson Canó , Edwin Díaz, Jeurys Familia, and Wilson Ramos. With the offseason far from over, the NL East is shaping up to be a very interesting and competitive division.