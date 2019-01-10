Report: Will Middlebrooks to retire

The Blue Jays have signed pitcher David Phelps to a one-year contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. Phelps will earn $2.5 million in 2019 and his contract includes a club option for 2020, the value of which depends on the number of appearances he makes this season, per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Phelps, 32, underwent Tommy John surgery in March. As a result, he likely won’t be ready for the start of the regular season. The right-hander became a mostly full-time reliever in 2016 with the Marlins, finishing with a 2.28 ERA in 86 2/3 innings. Phelps showed more dominance out of the bullpen in 2017, finishing with a 3.40 ERA with 62 strikeouts and 26 walks in 55 2/3 innings between the Marlins and Mariners.

When Phelps is healthy, the Blue Jays will likely use him in high-leverage situations leading up to closer Ken Giles.

