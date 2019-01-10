Nationals sign Brian Dozier to a one-year, $9 million deal

Back in the 1950s and 60s, rather than simply go to a commercial, TV actors and hosts would often stop right in the middle of their shows, turn to the camera and pitch you something in character. Barney Rubble selling you smokes and stuff. It was pretty wild.

That would seem really weird now, obviously — today “natural” product placement is the primary alternative to a straight pitch — but I don’t know if it’s any better. People don’t like to think they’re being tricked and manipulated. They prefer it, I suspect, when they’re just dealt with straight-up and know when they’re being asked to do something or try something or buy something.

In related news *turns to the camera*

There’s now a new way to read, watch and engage with the NBC Sports content you obviously love or else you would not be reading this: the new NBC Sports Scores app. It’s now available to download on your mobile devices, both via Apple’s App Store and via Google Play. With the NBC Sports Scores app you can get all of the MLB news and analysis we offer you here at HBT and all of the other sports we cover in one handy place.

As well as the stuff Bill, Ashley and I spew out appearing on the app, you’ll find schedule information, scores, videos and much more. You can also set up alerts for content focused on your favorite teams. Which, sure, prevents you from telling us that we must hate your favorite team because we don’t cover them (note: we cover them) but it will bring you other pleasures I’m sure. If you do it, all of your Yankees or Red Sox or (if you’re really weird and sad) Marlins information will be filtered directly to you on the app. No matter what you’re into, the new app has you covered.

Click on these links to download the brand new app:

Thanks! And now, back to “The Flintstones.”

