Mets sign Luis Avilán to minor league deal

The Mets announced on Thursday the signing of reliever Luis Avilán to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Avilán was non-tendered by the Phillies at the end of November.

Avilán, 29, spent most of last season with the White Sox, then was traded to the Phillies in late August. In aggregate, he posted a 3.77 ERA with 51 strikeouts and 18 walks over 45 1/3 innings.

Avilán and Daniel Zamora are the Mets’ only lefty relievers as the roster is presently constructed, so it figures that Avilán has a decent shot to break camp on the 25-man roster.

