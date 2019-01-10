Mariners sign Tim Beckham to one-year deal

The Mets and infielder Jed Lowrie have agreed on a two-year contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The deal is for $20 million, according to Fancred’s Jon Heyman.

Lowrie, 34, has had a productive last two seasons with the Athletics, posting an OPS above .800 both years. He set career-bests in 2018 with 23 home runs and 99 RBI as well. The veteran has plenty of experience playing shortstop, second base, and third base.

The Mets’ infield is already crowded, so it’s not clear exactly where the club plans to play Lowrie. It is possible Lowrie functions as a super-utilityman. The addition of Lowrie does give the Mets flexibility to, for instance, trade Todd Frazier, move a player to a new position (e.g. Frazier to first), or dangle a prospect in a trade.

New GM Brodie Van Wagenen continues to keep the Mets active. This offseason, he has added Robinson Canó , Edwin Díaz, Jeurys Familia, and Wilson Ramos. With the offseason far from over, the NL East is shaping up to be a very interesting and competitive division.

Follow @Baer_Bill