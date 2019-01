Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Seattle Mariners have signed Tim Beckham to a one-year, $1.75 million contract. There are reportedly incentives that could bump it to $2 million as well.

Beckham, the former number one overall pick in the draft, was non-tendered by the Orioles in November after a .230/.287/.374 season. Given that the Mariners acquired J.P. Crawford earlier this offseason it’s unlikely Beckham will be a starter as opposed to insurance or as a utility guy.

