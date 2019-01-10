Getty Images

Former Yankees hitting coach Rick Down dies at 68

By Craig CalcaterraJan 10, 2019, 11:34 AM EST
Rick Down, who was the hitting coach for the New York Yankees and several other clubs, has passed away at the age of 68. He died at his home following a long illness.

Down served two stints as the Yankees hitting coach, from 1993-95 and then again from 2002-03. He held the same job with the Dodgers, Red Sox, Orioles and Mets over the years. He was likewise a good minor league manager, leading the Triple-A Columbus Clippers — then a Yankees affiliate — to three consecutive division titles from 1990-92 and a franchise-record 95 wins in 1992. He would, unfortunately, be bypassed for major league managerial jobs, though he did manage in Winter League ball many times and served as an advanced scout and hitting coordinator.

Down never made the big leagues as a player, but a lot of that had to do with the fact that he was an outfielder in the Montreal Expos system when that organization was just loaded with outfielders, including Andre Dawson, Ellis Valentine, Warren Cromartie and Jerry White. He retired as a player in his late 20s before embarking on his long and successful coaching career.

Report: Mets sign Jed Lowrie to two-year, $20 million deal

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJan 10, 2019, 5:53 PM EST
The Mets and infielder Jed Lowrie have agreed on a two-year contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The deal is for $20 million, according to Fancred’s Jon Heyman.

Lowrie, 34, has had a productive last two seasons with the Athletics, posting an OPS above .800 both years. He set career-bests in 2018 with 23 home runs and 99 RBI as well. The veteran has plenty of experience playing shortstop, second base, and third base.

The Mets’ infield is already crowded, so it’s not clear exactly where the club plans to play Lowrie. It is possible Lowrie functions as a super-utilityman. The addition of Lowrie does give the Mets flexibility to, for instance, trade Todd Frazier, move a player to a new position (e.g. Frazier to first), or dangle a prospect in a trade.

New GM Brodie Van Wagenen continues to keep the Mets active. This offseason, he has added Robinson Canó , Edwin Díaz, Jeurys Familia, and Wilson Ramos. With the offseason far from over, the NL East is shaping up to be a very interesting and competitive division.