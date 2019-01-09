Report: Rangers sign Shelby Miller to one-year deal

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Rangers and pitcher Shelby Miller are in agreement on a one-year contract. Miller will earn a $2 million salary with the potential for an additional $3 million through performance bonuses, per MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Miller, 28, recently ended a tumultuous three-year stint with the Diamondbacks — he was non-tendered at the end of November — after coming over from the Braves in a December 2015 trade. Across those three seasons, he made just 28 starts and posted a 6.35 ERA with 109 strikeouts and 62 walks in 139 innings. Miller battled elbow issues over the past two seasons, severely limiting his effectiveness.

Miller will try to reestablish himself with the rebuilding Rangers. He will likely work out of the rotation, assuming all goes well throughout the spring.

