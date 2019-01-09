Report: Jaime García to retire

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jon Morosi reports that lefty pitcher Jaime García is expected to retire, closing the book on a career that spanned 2008-18.

García, 32, pitched for the Cardinals for eight years and also spent time with the Twins, Cubs, Yankees, Braves, and Blue Jays. He racked up 1,135 innings in the big leagues, compiling a 3.85 ERA with 925 strikeouts and 369 walks. He was among the Cardinals’ more reliable starters earlier this decade, but injuries quickly became a perisstent issue.

García finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2010. More importantly, he won a championship with the Cardinals in 2011. As Morosi notes, García joined Fernando Valenzuela as the only Mexican-born pitchers to start a World Series game.

Follow @Baer_Bill