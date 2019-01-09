Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Report: Brewers sign Yasmani Grandal to one-year, $18.25 million deal

By Bill BaerJan 9, 2019, 11:31 PM EST
3 Comments

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Brewers and catcher Yasmani Grandal have agreed on a one-year deal, pending a physical. Per Tim Brown of Yahoo Sports, Grandal will earn a salary of $18.25 million.

Grandal, 30, rejected the Dodgers’ $17.9 million qualifying offer in November. The Dodgers will receive a compensatory draft pick after Competitive Balance Round B. The Brewers will give up their third-highest selection in this year’s upcoming draft.

This past season, Grandal hit .241/.349/.466 with 24 home runs and 68 RBI in 518 plate appearances. He had a forgettable postseason, however, playing subpar defense with a .139 average across 34 trips to the plate. Grandal will jump ahead of Manny Piña on the Brewers’ depth chart.

It is surprising that, after roughly three months, Grandal was only able to procure an extra $350,000 above the qualifying offer. Grandal reportedly turned down a four-year, $60 million offer from the Mets earlier this offseason as well. According to FanGraphs, the only catchers more valuable than Grandal, going by Wins Above Replacement, over the last three years are J.T Realmuto and Buster Posey. But given that roughly a third of the league isn’t actively trying to win, Grandal’s market was not nearly as robust as it should have been. Add yet another data point for the union ahead of the December 1, 2021 termination date of the current collective bargaining agreement.

Report: Jaime García to retire

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJan 9, 2019, 5:33 PM EST
7 Comments

Jon Morosi reports that lefty pitcher Jaime García is expected to retire, closing the book on a career that spanned 2008-18.

García, 32, pitched for the Cardinals for eight years and also spent time with the Twins, Cubs, Yankees, Braves, and Blue Jays. He racked up 1,135 innings in the big leagues, compiling a 3.85 ERA with 925 strikeouts and 369 walks. He was among the Cardinals’ more reliable starters earlier this decade, but injuries quickly became a perisstent issue.

García finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2010. More importantly, he won a championship with the Cardinals in 2011. As Morosi notes, García joined Fernando Valenzuela as the only Mexican-born pitchers to start a World Series game.