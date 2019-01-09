Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Padres, Robbie Erlin avoid arbitration

By Bill BaerJan 9, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the Padres and pitcher Robbie Erlin have avoided arbitration, agreeing on a $1.45 million salary for the 2019 season. The lefty was in his second of three years of arbitration eligibility.

Erlin, 28, pitched both out of the rotation and out of the bullpen for the Padres last year, making 12 starts and 27 relief appearances. Altogether, he posted a 4.21 ERA with 88 strikeouts and 12 walks in 109 innings. It was his first season back after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May 2016. Erlin’s workload was managed as a result.

The Padres have a handful of candidates at the back end of the rotation and Erlin is among them. Needless to say, if he doesn’t capture a rotation spot at the end of spring training, he’ll work out of the bullpen once again.

Report: Jaime García to retire

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
By Bill BaerJan 9, 2019, 5:33 PM EST
1 Comment

Jon Morosi reports that lefty pitcher Jaime García is expected to retire, closing the book on a career that spanned 2008-18.

García, 32, pitched for the Cardinals for eight years and also spent time with the Twins, Cubs, Yankees, Braves, and Blue Jays. He racked up 1,135 innings in the big leagues, compiling a 3.85 ERA with 925 strikeouts and 369 walks. He was among the Cardinals’ more reliable starters earlier this decade, but injuries quickly became a perisstent issue.

García finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2010. More importantly, he won a championship with the Cardinals in 2011. As Morosi notes, García joined Fernando Valenzuela as the only Mexican-born pitchers to start a World Series game.