Indians Avoid Arbitration With Kevin Plawecki

The Indians recently acquired Kevin Plawecki from the Mets. Now they know how much they’ll pay him in 2019. The club and the catcher have settled for $1,137,500, avoiding arbitration.

Plawecki, 27, hit .210/.315/.370 with seven homers in 79 games in 2018. He’s likely to see more playing time in Cleveland, where he’ll share catching duties with Roberto Perez. No matter what, it seems like neither side felt too jazzed about going to the mat to argue over a couple of tens of thousands of dollars either way heading into spring training. Probably the smart move.

