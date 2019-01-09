Indians Avoid Arbitration With Kevin Plawecki

The Indians recently acquired Kevin Plawecki from the Mets. Now they know how much they’ll pay him in 2019. The club and the catcher have settled for $1,137,500, avoiding arbitration.
Plawecki, 27, hit .210/.315/.370 with seven homers in 79 games in 2018. He’s likely to see more playing time in Cleveland, where he’ll share catching duties with Roberto Perez. No matter what, it seems like neither side felt too jazzed about going to the mat to argue over a couple of tens of thousands of dollars either way heading into spring training. Probably the smart move.
Jon Morosi reports that lefty pitcher Jaime García is expected to retire, closing the book on a career that spanned 2008-18.
García, 32, pitched for the Cardinals for eight years and also spent time with the Twins, Cubs, Yankees, Braves, and Blue Jays. He racked up 1,135 innings in the big leagues, compiling a 3.85 ERA with 925 strikeouts and 369 walks. He was among the Cardinals’ more reliable starters earlier this decade, but injuries quickly became a perisstent issue.
García finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2010. More importantly, he won a championship with the Cardinals in 2011. As Morosi notes, García joined Fernando Valenzuela as the only Mexican-born pitchers to start a World Series game.