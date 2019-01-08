White Sox sign outfielder Jon Jay

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported last night that the White Sox have agreed to terms with Jon Jay, pending a physical. It’s a one-year, $4 million deal.

Jay, who will turn 34 in March, hit .268/.330/.347 with three homers for the Royals and Diamondbacks last season. That’s not great but then again neither are the White Sox’ current outfield options. A side note to this is that, apparently, Jay, along is tight with Manny Machado and trains with him in the offseason. As does fellow White Sox signee Yonder Alonso, who is actually Machado’s brother-in-law. Some have characterized the acquisition of those two as another step in the “recruitment” of Machado.

Which, sure, I imagine might be something that’d make Machado think kind thoughts about the White Sox, but it also seems like those kind thoughts would be limited. Machado is looking to sign a very long term deal. Jay and Alonso are gonna be in Chicago for a year or two, tops. I can’t imagine that is anything approaching as big a factor in where Machado signs as money, years and the prospect of winning are. But I also suppose it doesn’t hurt.

Either way, it’s a slow January and we gotta talk about somethin’. This is more interesting to talk about than a lot of other stuff.

