CC Sabathia cleared to resume baseball activities

Last month, Yankees starter CC Sabathia underwent a procedure — angioplasty — in which he had a stent inserted to open a clogged artery. The club announced that the lefty underwent a follow-up stress test on Tuesday and checked out fine. As a result, he has been cleared to begin working out and can resume baseball activities. Sabathia is expected to be ready to participate when spring training begins in February.
Sabathia, 38, inked a one-year, $8 million contract with the Yankees in November. He’s coming off of a solid 2018 campaign in which he finished with a 3.65 ERA and a 140/51 K/BB ratio over 153 innings. It’s the third straight year Sabathia has finished with a sub-4.00 ERA, showing he still has a little something left in the tank in his late 30’s.
Sabathia figures to anchor the back end of the Yankees’ revamped rotation, which also includes Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ, and James Paxton. The Yankees are expected to trade Sonny Gray, who is on the outside looking in as far as the rotation goes.
Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports that the Angels have been in “constant contact” with the Giants regarding lefty relievers Will Smith and Tony Watson. Baggarly notes that the Angels were runners-up for Zach Britton, who signed with the Yankees over the weekend.
Smith, 29, is entering his fourth and final year of arbitration eligibility. MLB Trade Rumors projects him to earn $4.1 million in 2019 before he becomes eligible for free agency. This past season, he worked 53 innings to the tune of a 2.55 ERA and a 71/15 K/BB ratio. Notably, Smith wasn’t just a matchup reliever — he faced right-handed batters 138 times and limited them to a .582 OPS.
Watson, 33, is under contract through at least the end of the season, earning $3.5 million. He has a player option for 2020 worth $2.5 million with a $500,000 buyout. This past season, Watson posted a 2.59 ERA with a 72/12 K/BB ratio in 66 innings of work. He tended to face more lefties, as they accounted for roughly 42 percent of batters faced. However, Watson still held righties to a .621 OPS.
At the moment, the only lefty in the Angels’ bullpen is Williams Jerez, so adding one or both of Smith and Watson would be a big boost.