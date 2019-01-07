White Sox to sign Kelvin Herrera

Jeff Passan reports that the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $18 million deal with reliever Kelvin Herrera. There is a vesting third-year option as well.

Herrera pitched for the Royals and Nationals last year, putting up a combined 2-3 record with a 2.44 ERA in 44 games. He was the closer for the Royals and, initially anyway, set up for the Nats, moving into closing duties once Sean Doolittle was injured. Herrera’s own season ended on August 26 when he was carted off the field after tearing the Lisfranc ligament in his left foot. The Lisfranc ligament connects several bones in the foot. I did not know that and I imagine neither did most of you.

In all Herrera picked up 17 saves on the year. He struck out 38 batters and walked 10 in 44.1 innings. He’ll likely close for the White Sox.

