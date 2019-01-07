Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Report: MLB sets new record for revenues at $10.3 billion in 2018

By Bill BaerJan 7, 2019, 3:59 PM EST
Once again, Major League Baseball has set a new record for revenues at $10.3 billion for 2018, Maury Brown of Forbes reports. It’s the 16th consecutive year in which MLB has topped its previous record.

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows, however. As Brown notes, revenue growth was slower compared to previous years as a result of a decline in attendance, which also negatively impacted concessions and parking. Still, $10.3 billion is a pretty hefty sum.

Despite team owners largely making money hand over fist, we are once again twiddling our thumbs during baseball’s offseason as the free agent market has grinded to a halt, just like last year. On Twitter, Matt Winkelman of Phillies Minor Thoughts said, “It is January 7 and 6 teams have not signed a major league free agent, and 5 more teams have [spent] less than $10M. That is over a third of the sport just not participating in free agency.”

Along with that, there has been no progress made on addressing the issue of paying minor leaguers a livable wage. In fact, MLB lobbied extensively over the last handful of years in order for language in the Fair Labor Standards Act of 1938 to be amended, classifying minor leaguers as seasonal workers and thus depriving them of a minimum wage and overtime pay.

So, that’s where we’re at. There’s really no reason for these issues to persist, given record revenues, aside from avarice.

Mets officially release David Wright, who will take a front office role

By Craig CalcaterraJan 7, 2019, 5:24 PM EST
Everyone knew David Wright‘s playing days ended with his dramatic final game in New York last fall. Today, however, the Mets made it official: they have released Wright. They simultaneously announced that he will assume a new role with the club as Special Advisor to Mets COO Jeff Wilpon.

There had been a delay in this as the Mets and their insurer have been hashing out how to deal with the money still owed Wright, but those are behind the scenes details. What matters now is that he is no longer a player, even on paper, and his stated desire to remain with the Mets in a meaningful capacity has been fulfilled.

How much influence and authority he will have in a front office helmed by new GM Brodie Van Wagnenen and, as always, overseen by the Wilpons, is unclear, but he will definitely be a Met going forward.