Report: Mets sign Héctor Santiago to minor league deal

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Mets have signed pitcher Héctor Santiago to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Santiago will earn a salary of $2 million if he makes the major league roster. As a minor leaguer, he will earn $25,000 per month. The contract also includes an opt-out date for July 31 and $100,000 bonuses each for reaching five, 10, 15, 20, and 25 starts.

Santiago, 31, pitched for the White Sox last season, finishing with a 4.50 ERA and a 103/60 K/BB ratio across 102 innings. He made seven starts and 42 relief appearances, the first time he wasn’t a full-time starter since 2012.

Santiago will attempt to earn a spot in the Mets’ bullpen going into the 2019 season.

