Report: Mets sign Héctor Santiago to minor league deal

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Mets have signed pitcher Héctor Santiago to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training. Santiago will earn a salary of $2 million if he makes the major league roster. As a minor leaguer, he will earn $25,000 per month. The contract also includes an opt-out date for July 31 and $100,000 bonuses each for reaching five, 10, 15, 20, and 25 starts.
Santiago, 31, pitched for the White Sox last season, finishing with a 4.50 ERA and a 103/60 K/BB ratio across 102 innings. He made seven starts and 42 relief appearances, the first time he wasn’t a full-time starter since 2012.
Santiago will attempt to earn a spot in the Mets’ bullpen going into the 2019 season.
Everyone knew David Wright‘s playing days ended with his dramatic final game in New York last fall. Today, however, the Mets made it official: they have released Wright. They simultaneously announced that he will assume a new role with the club as Special Advisor to Mets COO Jeff Wilpon.
There had been a delay in this as the Mets and their insurer have been hashing out how to deal with the money still owed Wright, but those are behind the scenes details. What matters now is that he is no longer a player, even on paper, and his stated desire to remain with the Mets in a meaningful capacity has been fulfilled.
How much influence and authority he will have in a front office helmed by new GM Brodie Van Wagnenen and, as always, overseen by the Wilpons, is unclear, but he will definitely be a Met going forward.