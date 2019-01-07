Mets officially release David Wright, who will take a front office role

Everyone knew David Wright‘s playing days ended with his dramatic final game in New York last fall. Today, however, the Mets made it official: they have released Wright. They simultaneously announced that he will assume a new role with the club as Special Advisor to Mets COO Jeff Wilpon.

There had been a delay in this as the Mets and their insurer have been hashing out how to deal with the money still owed Wright, but those are behind the scenes details. What matters now is that he is no longer a player, even on paper, and his stated desire to remain with the Mets in a meaningful capacity has been fulfilled.

How much influence and authority he will have in a front office helmed by new GM Brodie Van Wagnenen and, as always, overseen by the Wilpons, is unclear, but he will definitely be a Met going forward.

Follow @craigcalcaterra