Twins sign Blake Parker

Ken Rosenthal reports that free agent reliever Blake Parker is expected to sign with the Twins. UPDATE: Jeff Passan reports that it’s a one-year deal worth “slightly more than $3 million.”

Parker was non-tendered by the Angels at the end of November. It was a surprising move, as Parker had an excellent 2017 and then, last year pitched pretty well, notching 14 saves and posting a 3.26 ERA, 2.6 BB/9, and 9.5 SO/9 through 66 1/3 innings. The Angels, apparently, didn’t feel like going to arbitration with him, so their loss will be the Twins gain.

Parker, at the moment anyway, would stand to have a decent chance at being the Twins closer in 2019.

