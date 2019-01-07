Twins sign Blake Parker

Ken Rosenthal reports that free agent reliever Blake Parker is expected to sign with the Twins. UPDATE: Jeff Passan reports that it’s a one-year deal worth “slightly more than $3 million.”
Parker was non-tendered by the Angels at the end of November. It was a surprising move, as Parker had an excellent 2017 and then, last year pitched pretty well, notching 14 saves and posting a 3.26 ERA, 2.6 BB/9, and 9.5 SO/9 through 66 1/3 innings. The Angels, apparently, didn’t feel like going to arbitration with him, so their loss will be the Twins gain.
Parker, at the moment anyway, would stand to have a decent chance at being the Twins closer in 2019.
Everyone knew David Wright‘s playing days ended with his dramatic final game in New York last fall. Today, however, the Mets made it official: they have released Wright. They simultaneously announced that he will assume a new role with the club as Special Advisor to Mets COO Jeff Wilpon.
There had been a delay in this as the Mets and their insurer have been hashing out how to deal with the money still owed Wright, but those are behind the scenes details. What matters now is that he is no longer a player, even on paper, and his stated desire to remain with the Mets in a meaningful capacity has been fulfilled.
How much influence and authority he will have in a front office helmed by new GM Brodie Van Wagnenen and, as always, overseen by the Wilpons, is unclear, but he will definitely be a Met going forward.