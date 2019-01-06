Justin Wilson
Report: Justin Wilson drawing interest from multiple teams

By Ashley VarelaJan 6, 2019, 12:51 PM EST
Adam Ottavino isn’t the only reliever of interest this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that free agent left-hander Justin Wilson has attracted the interest of “6-7 clubs” so far this offseason, though no one specific team appears to have made a particularly strong offer so far.

Wilson, 31, capped his 2018 campaign with a 3.46 ERA, 5.4 BB/9, and 11.4 SO/9 over 54 2/3 innings with the Cubs. While he struggled to curb a worrisome walk rate and saw a velocity dip on his heater for the first time since 2015, it was hardly his worst season to date. True to form, he logged the ninth-most appearances by any National League reliever — a testament to his year-to-year consistency, as he’s ranked among the league’s top producers for the last five straight seasons — and his near career-high strikeout rate was among the best in the league, to boot. So far this winter, he’s solely been linked to the Mets, but the club doesn’t appear to be exclusively focused on the lefty as SNY’s Andy Martino recently mentioned that they also have their eye on free agent right-hander Adam Warren these days.

While the market appears to be heating up for the likes of Ottavino and Wilson, the opposite holds true for fellow free agent Craig Kimbrel. Per Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston, Kimbrel’s market is currently said to be “crazy low,” and there’s some speculation that his reported six-year, $100 million asking price is to blame — especially with bigger free agents like Bryce Harper and Manny Machado still in play. The right-handed closer is coming off of a three-year All-Star run with the Red Sox and has been previously connected to the Red Sox, Phillies, and Braves.

Indians acquire Kevin Plawecki from Mets

Kevin Plawecki
By Ashley VarelaJan 6, 2019, 3:22 PM EST
The Indians became the third team to strike a deal with the Mets this weekend after swapping rookie right-hander Walker Lockett and minor league infielder Sam Haggerty for catcher Kevin Plawecki, according to an official announcement on Sunday.

Plawecki, 27, is coming off of his longest season in the majors to date. He logged 79 games behind the dish in 2018, a number that he would have been hard-pressed to improve in 2019 given the Mets’ recent acquisition of two-time All-Star Wilson Ramos. He’s likely to see more significant playing time in Cleveland, where he’ll share catching duties with veteran backstop Roberto Perez and rookie Eric Haase and may even improve the .210/.315/.370 batting line and career-high seven home runs he collected last season.

Although the Mets didn’t make any substantial additions to their starting lineup in this trade, they netted some rotation and infield depth with Lockett and Haggerty, respectively. The 24-year-old Lockett made his major-league debut with the Padres in 2018 and issued 16 runs, four homers, 10 walks, and 12 strikeouts over 15 innings. He was subsequently dealt to the Indians for minor-league righty Ignacio Feliz last November.

Haggerty, also 24, has yet to break through to the majors. The second baseman split his 2018 campaign between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus with a combined .239/.369/.384 batting line, four home runs, 26 stolen bases (in 33 chances), and 39 RBI across 372 plate appearances, and has proven experience at third base, shortstop, and left field in four minor league seasons so far.