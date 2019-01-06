Mets acquire J.D. Davis from Astros

The Mets have acquired third baseman J.D. Davis and minor league infielder Cody Bohanek from the Astros, per an official team announcement on Sunday. Minor league infielder Luis Santana, outfielder Ross Adolph, and catcher Scott Manea will return to Houston in exchange for Davis.

The 25-year-old Davis is coming off of a brief two-year stint with the Astros, during which he failed to impress in the majors. After batting near the Mendoza line in 2017, he cratered to a .175/.248/.223 batting line with three extra-base hits and a .471 OPS in 113 PA last year. His potential, however, has been far more pronounced in the minors, where he devastated Triple-A pitchers with a .342 average, 17 home runs, and a .988 OPS in 2018. The corner infielder also comes with some positional versatility, as he’s managed to log several innings at third base, first base, and left field during his time in Houston and is expected to be a viable backup option to all three positions in New York.

Bohanek, 23, is a versatile middle infielder who made a considerable jump up to Triple-A Fresno during his second season in the minors. He slashed .214/.324/.293 with six home runs, 14 stolen bases (in 19 chances), and a .617 OPS in 460 PA across three levels in 2018.

The Astros, meanwhile, are getting the Mets’ no. 24 prospect in second baseman Luis Santana. The 18-year-old has impressed in three rookie-ball gigs so far and batted a robust .348/.446/.471 for the Mets’ affiliate during 2018. Houston also added outfield and catching depth with Adolph and Manea, respectively, both of whom carried .250+ averages in A-ball last season.