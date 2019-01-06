Indians acquire Kevin Plawecki from Mets

The Indians became the third team to strike a deal with the Mets this weekend after swapping rookie right-hander Walker Lockett and minor league infielder Sam Haggerty for catcher Kevin Plawecki, according to an official announcement on Sunday.
Plawecki, 27, is coming off of his longest season in the majors to date. He logged 79 games behind the dish in 2018, a number that he would have been hard-pressed to improve in 2019 given the Mets’ recent acquisition of two-time All-Star Wilson Ramos. He’s likely to see more significant playing time in Cleveland, where he’ll share catching duties with veteran backstop Roberto Perez and rookie Eric Haase and may even improve the .210/.315/.370 batting line and career-high seven home runs he collected last season.
Although the Mets didn’t make any substantial additions to their starting lineup in this trade, they netted some rotation and infield depth with Lockett and Haggerty, respectively. The 24-year-old Lockett made his major-league debut with the Padres in 2018 and issued 16 runs, four homers, 10 walks, and 12 strikeouts over 15 innings. He was subsequently dealt to the Indians for minor-league righty Ignacio Feliz last November.
Haggerty, also 24, has yet to break through to the majors. The second baseman split his 2018 campaign between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus with a combined .239/.369/.384 batting line, four home runs, 26 stolen bases (in 33 chances), and 39 RBI across 372 plate appearances, and has proven experience at third base, shortstop, and left field in four minor league seasons so far.
The Mets have acquired third baseman J.D. Davis and minor league infielder Cody Bohanek from the Astros, per an official team announcement on Sunday. Minor league infielder Luis Santana, outfielder Ross Adolph, and catcher Scott Manea will return to Houston in exchange for Davis.
The 25-year-old Davis is coming off of a brief two-year stint with the Astros, during which he failed to impress in the majors. After batting near the Mendoza line in 2017, he cratered to a .175/.248/.223 batting line with three extra-base hits and a .471 OPS in 113 PA last year. His potential, however, has been far more pronounced in the minors, where he devastated Triple-A pitchers with a .342 average, 17 home runs, and a .988 OPS in 2018. The corner infielder also comes with some positional versatility, as he’s managed to log several innings at third base, first base, and left field during his time in Houston and is expected to be a viable backup option to all three positions in New York.
Bohanek, 23, is a versatile middle infielder who made a considerable jump up to Triple-A Fresno during his second season in the minors. He slashed .214/.324/.293 with six home runs, 14 stolen bases (in 19 chances), and a .617 OPS in 460 PA across three levels in 2018.
The Astros, meanwhile, are getting the Mets’ no. 24 prospect in second baseman Luis Santana. The 18-year-old has impressed in three rookie-ball gigs so far and batted a robust .348/.446/.471 for the Mets’ affiliate during 2018. Houston also added outfield and catching depth with Adolph and Manea, respectively, both of whom carried .250+ averages in A-ball last season.