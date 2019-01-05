Report: Yankees to sign Zach Britton

The Yankees are finalizing terms with left-handed reliever Zach Britton, according to multiple reports from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and ESPN’s Jeff Passan, among others. It’s said to be a three-year deal for at least $39 million, though the total value could shoot up to $53 million if the Yankees elect to pick up Britton’s option for a fourth season. The club has yet to officially confirm the acquisition, but is expected to do so once the lefty clears his physical.

The 31-year-old Britton will reprise his setup role with the Yankees after pitching to a respectable 2.88 ERA, 4.0 BB/9, and 7.6 SO/9 during the second half of the 2018 season. While he’s several years removed from his All-Star status in Baltimore, his recent issues on the mound have primarily stemmed from prior forearm and Achilles tendon injuries and are unlikely to have as drastic an effect on his numbers in 2019.

As previously noted, this doesn’t necessarily signal the end of the Yankees’ search for bullpen depth. They’re still said to be in on right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino and could make a push to sign him sometime this spring, if not much sooner.