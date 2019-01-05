Zach Britton
Report: Rangers, Yankees in on Zach Britton and Adam Ottavino

By Ashley VarelaJan 5, 2019, 4:51 PM EST
The Rangers and Yankees are reportedly pursuing free agent relievers Zach Britton and Adam Ottavino, according to Fancred’s Jon Heyman and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. While the Yankees have been linked to the pair from the get-go, this is the first time the Rangers have emerged as a potential suitor for either pitcher.

Britton, 31, was dealt to the Yankees in advance of the 2018 trade deadline and finished the year with a cumulative seven saves and a 3.10 ERA, 4.6 BB/9, and 7.5 SO/9 through 40 2/3 innings. Granted, that’s a far cry from his sub-3.00 ERAs and 30+ save totals of seasons past, due in no small part to the recurring forearm and Achilles tendon injuries the left-hander has worked to overcome. Previous reports from Jayson Stark of ESPN indicated that Britton had been angling for a four-year contract this offseason, and it’s not yet clear whether the Yankees or Rangers have any intention of meeting that demand given the pitcher’s recent struggles on and off the mound.

Unlike Britton, the 33-year-old Ottavino is coming off of his strongest season yet. The right-hander rounded out a seven-year run with the Rockies in 2018 with six saves and a remarkable 2.43 ERA, 4.2 BB/9, and 13.0 SO/9 across 77 2/3 innings. He’s attracted a fair amount of interest this winter, with the Red Sox, White Sox, and Rockies all rumored suitors, though the Denver Post’s Patrick Saunders said Saturday that the Rockies are no longer expected to be in the mix. Ottavino may no longer be able to shake up Coors Field, but there’s no question that he could help bolster one of the strongest bullpens in the American League, and Rosenthal adds that while the Yankees still need to solve some questions in their rotation, picking up both relievers isn’t “out of the question” just yet.

With the Rangers, things are less clear. They have a stable foundation in closer José Leclerc and right-handers Jesse Chavez, Chris Martin, and Connor Sadzeck, but may not be in a position to make a big enough offer to net someone of Ottavino or Britton’s caliber — assuming either (or both) would jump at the chance to make a big impact for a non-contender in the first place.

Mets acquire Keon Broxton from Brewers

Keon Broxton
By Ashley VarelaJan 5, 2019, 2:11 PM EST
The Mets and Brewers struck a deal on Saturday. Outfielder Keon Broxton is headed to New York while right-handed reliever Bobby Wahl, right-handed pitching prospect Adam Hill, and infield prospect Felix Valerio will head back to Milwaukee in return.

Broxton, 28, surfaced in just 51 major-league games during the 2018 and finished the year batting .179/.281/.410 with four home runs, five stolen bases (in six chances) and a .691 OPS through 89 PA. His lapsed skills at the plate may just be the direct result of decreased playing time — he hit 20 homers and 21 stolen bases with the Brewers in 2017, and surpassed the latter total at Triple-A Colorado Springs in 2018 — but it’s his superlative defense that makes him such a get for the Mets. He’ll get another chance to distinguish himself on both fronts as he backs up center fielder Juan Lagares in 2019.

The Brewers, meanwhile, will add righty Bobby Wahl to a bullpen that ranked fourth-best in the majors last season. The hard-throwing 26-year-old was included in a package deal for Jeurys Familia at the trade deadline and logged just 5 1/3 innings in the majors by the end of the year. In back-to-back campaigns for the Athletics’ and Mets’ Triple-A teams, he pitched to a combined 3.40 ERA, 3.8 BB/9, and 14.6 SO/9 across 45 frames.

Milwaukee also netted a pair of young prospects in the trade. Hill, 21, was taken in the fourth round of the 2018 draft and completed his first run-through with short-season Brooklyn, to the tune of a 2.35 ERA, 4.1 BB/9, and 15.3 SO/9 in 15 1/3 innings. Valerio, 18, batted .319/.409/.433 with three home runs, 16 stolen bases (in 22 chances), and an .843 OPS through 303 PA in the Dominican Summer League.