Giants acquire Breyvic Valera from Orioles

Orioles infielder/outfielder Breyvic Valera is headed to the Giants in exchange for cash considerations, per an official team announcement on Saturday. Valera was designated for assignment on Friday in order to make roster space for right-hander Austin Brice, whom the Orioles claimed off of waivers from the Angels.
Valera, 26, got a longer look in the majors during his sophomore season in 2018. He was part of the multi-player trade that sent Manny Machado from Baltimore to Los Angeles last July and finished the season batting .234/.301/.266 with a triple, a stolen base, and eight RBI in 75 PA for the two teams.
While he has yet to hit his stride on a major-league level, Valera showed considerably more pop at the plate over half a season’s worth of games in Triple-A Oklahoma City and Norfolk, where he combined for a .261 average and cobbled together 27 extra-base hits and a .738 OPS. Perhaps more importantly for the depth-starved Giants, he offers a fair amount of positional versatility, having tried his glove at second base, third base, short, and right field over 25 total games in the majors.
The Yankees are finalizing terms with left-handed reliever Zach Britton, according to multiple reports from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and ESPN’s Jeff Passan, among others. It’s said to be a three-year deal for at least $39 million, though the total value could shoot up to $53 million if the Yankees elect to pick up Britton’s option for a fourth season. The club has yet to officially confirm the acquisition, but is expected to do so once the lefty clears his physical.
The 31-year-old Britton will reprise his setup role with the Yankees after pitching to a respectable 2.88 ERA, 4.0 BB/9, and 7.6 SO/9 during the second half of the 2018 season. While he’s several years removed from his All-Star status in Baltimore, his recent issues on the mound have primarily stemmed from prior forearm and Achilles tendon injuries and are unlikely to have as drastic an effect on his numbers in 2019.
As previously noted, this doesn’t necessarily signal the end of the Yankees’ search for bullpen depth. They’re still said to be in on right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino and could make a push to sign him sometime this spring, if not much sooner.