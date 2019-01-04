Royals sign Kyle Zimmer

The Royals signed right-hander Kyle Zimmer to a one-year major league contract, the team announced Friday. It’s a split deal, according to MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan, who says Zimmer is due the minimum $555,000 if he sticks in the majors and $124,000 if the club chooses to stash him in the minors again.
It’s been a slow and arduous road to the Show for the 27-year-old righty, who has yet to reach the majors after six years in the Royals’ farm system. In 2016, he underwent surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome in his pitching arm, then worked his way up to Triple-A Omaha for the first time in 2017. He didn’t pitch a single inning at any level in 2018, however, opting instead to undergo an intensive training program with Driveline Baseball in the hopes that he could avoid additional shoulder and arm injuries going forward. It’s clear the Royals saw enough progress from Zimmer that they feel he’ll be capable of handling a major-league role come spring, though he also has an option remaining on his contract should things start to go south again.
In a corresponding move, corner infielder Cheslor Cuthbert has been designated for assignment. The 26-year-old rounded out a four-year campaign with the Royals in 2018, slashing a career-worst .194/.282/.301 with three home runs and seven RBI across 117 PA.
Yankees right-hander Sonny Gray has been one of the most talked-about pitchers on the chopping block this offseason, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a trade is imminent. As general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Friday, several factors might delay Gray’s next move, including lingering concerns about CC Sabathia‘s health and the need to get a “proper return” for the starter.
Last month, Sabathia underwent an angioplasty to clear a blocked artery in his heart. The procedure and subsequent recovery time was not expected to interfere with the 38-year-old’s plans to report to spring training, but the club isn’t taking any chances until they get the all-clear after his follow-up later this month.
Even in a worst-case scenario — one in which Sabathia’s health (and career) is more seriously compromised — the Yankees may not intend to hold onto Gray forever. As Cashman put it (via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch): “Our intention is to move Sonny Gray and relocate him, when we get the proper return, in our estimation. It’ll happen this winter, it’ll happen in the spring or it’ll happen sometime during the season.”
The team finished 2018 with the fifth-best rotation in the majors and figures to enter the 2019 season with a mix of Sabathia, J.A. Happ, Masahiro Tanaka, Luis Severino, and newcomer James Paxton. They have yet to name a frontrunner in the Sonny Gray sweepstakes, but have received interest from a slew of major-league competitors, including the Brewers, Padres, Braves, Mariners, Twins, Athletics, Rangers, and Reds, among others.