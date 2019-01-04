Oliver Drake is on the move again

Oliver Drake pitched for five — five! — different teams in 2018. Eleven games with the Brewers, four games with the Indians, eight games with the Angels, two games with the Blue Jays and 19 games with the Twins.

Since the offseason began he (a) was claimed by the Rays from the Twins off waivers; (b) went back to the Blue Jays off waivers from the Rays; and now . . .

OFFICIAL: We've traded RHP Oliver Drake to @RaysBaseball in exchange for cash considerations. — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) January 4, 2019

Assuming he breaks camp with the Rays — no safe assumption; he could be traded or waived eight more times before then — he’ll play of his seventh team in a little less than four years. He’s been everywhere, man. Imagine if he was a lefty! He may have eight or nine more teams in his future in the next couple of years alone.

Oh, as for the pitching: he posted a 5.29 ERA in 44 total games with a K/BB ratio of 51/17 in 47.2 innings. I find it hard to get super animated about that pitching line either positively or negatively, really, so I have no idea why he’s been shuffled so much.

