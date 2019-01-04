Oliver Drake is on the move again

Oliver Drake pitched for five — five! — different teams in 2018. Eleven games with the Brewers, four games with the Indians, eight games with the Angels, two games with the Blue Jays and 19 games with the Twins.
Since the offseason began he (a) was claimed by the Rays from the Twins off waivers; (b) went back to the Blue Jays off waivers from the Rays; and now . . .
Assuming he breaks camp with the Rays — no safe assumption; he could be traded or waived eight more times before then — he’ll play of his seventh team in a little less than four years. He’s been everywhere, man. Imagine if he was a lefty! He may have eight or nine more teams in his future in the next couple of years alone.
Oh, as for the pitching: he posted a 5.29 ERA in 44 total games with a K/BB ratio of 51/17 in 47.2 innings. I find it hard to get super animated about that pitching line either positively or negatively, really, so I have no idea why he’s been shuffled so much.
Yankees right-hander Sonny Gray has been one of the most talked-about pitchers on the chopping block this offseason, but that doesn’t necessarily mean a trade is imminent. As general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Friday, several factors might delay Gray’s next move, including lingering concerns about CC Sabathia‘s health and the need to get a “proper return” for the starter.
Last month, Sabathia underwent an angioplasty to clear a blocked artery in his heart. The procedure and subsequent recovery time was not expected to interfere with the 38-year-old’s plans to report to spring training, but the club isn’t taking any chances until they get the all-clear after his follow-up later this month.
Even in a worst-case scenario — one in which Sabathia’s health (and career) is more seriously compromised — the Yankees may not intend to hold onto Gray forever. As Cashman put it (via MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch): “Our intention is to move Sonny Gray and relocate him, when we get the proper return, in our estimation. It’ll happen this winter, it’ll happen in the spring or it’ll happen sometime during the season.”
The team finished 2018 with the fifth-best rotation in the majors and figures to enter the 2019 season with a mix of Sabathia, J.A. Happ, Masahiro Tanaka, Luis Severino, and newcomer James Paxton. They have yet to name a frontrunner in the Sonny Gray sweepstakes, but have received interest from a slew of major-league competitors, including the Brewers, Padres, Braves, Mariners, Twins, Athletics, Rangers, and Reds, among others.