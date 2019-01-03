Mariners plan to limit Yusei Kikuchi’s workload a bit

The Seattle Mariners formally introduced their latest signing, starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi today. The former Seibu Lion hurler will be guaranteed $56 million over the next 3-4 years (there’s an option in there).
One takeaway from his introduction today: the team plans to slightly limit his workload in his first year as a major leaguer, as a means of getting him used to the different patterns of pitcher usage in the United States compared to Japan.
Kikuchi will still make around 30 starts or so, but some of them will be shorter, with every fifth outing lasting just a couple of innings. This is hoped to lesson the change from pitching every 6-7 days, as is the case in Japan, to every five days in the United States.
Given the Mariners’ rebuild, this should be of no competitive consequence. And it may just help preserve a promising young pitcher’s arm.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports that the Philadelphia Phillies have signed reliever David Robertson to a two-year, $23 million deal. The specifics break down to $10 million in 2019, $11 million in 2020, and a $12 million club option for 2021, with a $2 million buyout. That guarantees him $23 million but, obviously, it could be a three-year, $33 million deal if the option is picked up.
Robertson, one of the most consistent relievers in the game, struck out 91 batters in 69.2 innings last season while setting up for the New York Yankees. He’s topped 60 innings in nine straight years and has never struck out fewer than 10.4 batters per nine innings. A one-time closer for both New York and the White Sox, Robertson instantly becomes the Phillies ace reliever.
And the Yankees, Red Sox and other teams looking to upgrade their bullpens instantly become more desperate. And Craig Kimbrel and Zach Britton instantly gain more leverage.