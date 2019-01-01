Happy New Year, everyone. Hope you had a pleasant, safe and comfortable New Year’s Eve. Hope you’re enjoying yourself on this fine January 1. Odds suggest most of you are watching football which, hey, is your right, even if I don’t understand why you’d do such a thing. It takes all kinds.
If you've missed some of our countdown of the Top 25 Stories of 2018, here they all are:
25. Matt Harvey’s Weird Year
24. Some International Records Fall
23. Those We Lost
22. Robinson Cano Suspended for PEDs
21. Mound Visits Limited
20. The Baseballs Have Changed
19. Chief Wahoo’s Last Hurrah
18. Albert Pujols Notches His 3,000th Hit
17. Manny Machado Traded Before He Was Traded
16. There Were More Strikeouts Than Hits
15. More Position Players Pitched Than Ever Before
14. Roberto Osuna Shows How Situational Baseball Ethics Can Be
13. A Parade of Stars Retire
12. The Feds Launch an Investigation of International Scouting
11. Baseball Gets Into the Gambling Business
10. Young Stars Land in Hot Water Over Old Tweets
9. A Hall of Fame Class for the Ages
8. Christian Yelich Goes From Unhappy Marlin to MVP
7. Jacob deGrom Wins the Cy Young With Only Ten Wins
6. The A’s Improbable 97-win Year
5. Acuña and Soto Make a Splash in the NL East
4. Shohei Ohtani: Two-Way Threat
3. The Free Agent Freeze
2. The Rays Give Baseball The Opener
1. Red Sox Win Their Fourth World Series in Fifteen Seasons
Hope 2019 treats you well!