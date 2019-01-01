Getty Images

The Top 25 Stories of 2018

By Craig CalcaterraJan 1, 2019, 1:52 PM EST
Happy New Year, everyone. Hope you had a pleasant, safe and comfortable New Year’s Eve. Hope you’re enjoying yourself on this fine January 1. Odds suggest most of you are watching football which, hey, is your right, even if I don’t understand why you’d do such a thing. It takes all kinds.

If you’re not watching football, and if you’ve missed some of our countdown of the Top 25 Stories of 2018, here they all are:

25. Matt Harvey’s Weird Year
24. Some International Records Fall
23. Those We Lost
22. Robinson Cano Suspended for PEDs
21. Mound Visits Limited
20. The Baseballs Have Changed
19. Chief Wahoo’s Last Hurrah
18. Albert Pujols Notches His 3,000th Hit
17. Manny Machado Traded Before He Was Traded
16. There Were More Strikeouts Than Hits
15. More Position Players Pitched Than Ever Before
14. Roberto Osuna Shows How Situational Baseball Ethics Can Be
13. A Parade of Stars Retire
12. The Feds Launch an Investigation of International Scouting
11. Baseball Gets Into the Gambling Business
10. Young Stars Land in Hot Water Over Old Tweets
9. A Hall of Fame Class for the Ages
8. Christian Yelich Goes From Unhappy Marlin to MVP
7. Jacob deGrom Wins the Cy Young With Only Ten Wins
6. The A’s Improbable 97-win Year
5. Acuña and Soto Make a Splash in the NL East
4. Shohei Ohtani: Two-Way Threat
3. The Free Agent Freeze 
2. The Rays Give Baseball The Opener
1. Red Sox Win Their Fourth World Series in Fifteen Seasons

 

Hope 2019 treats you well!

Mariners sign pitcher Yusei Kikuchi

By Craig CalcaterraJan 1, 2019, 9:25 AM EST
Jon Heyman reports that the Seattle Mariners have signed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi. He had been posted by his NPB team, the Seibu Lions. The deadline for him to have signed with a U.S. team was tomorrow.

Heyman says it’s a three-year contract with a player option for 2022, with the option possibly being replaced with an additional four-year guarantee. At the moment he will reportedly make $43 million over those three years.

Kikuchi has a 73-46 career record with a 2.77 ERA in NPB, going 14-4 with a 3.08 ERA this year while striking out 153 batters in 163 and two-thirds innings. The year before that he went 16-6 with a 1.97 ERA while striking out 217 batters and walking only 49 in his 187 and two-thirds.

Kikuchi is a fastball-slider pitcher some have compared to Patrick Corbin. He’s generally viewed by major league scouts as a potential mid-rotation starter.