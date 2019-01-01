Getty Images

Top 25 Stories of 2018

By Craig CalcaterraJan 1, 2019, 1:52 PM EST
Happy New Year, everyone. Hope you had a pleasant, safe and comfortable New Year’s Eve. Hope you’re enjoying yourself on this fine January 1. Odds suggest most of you are watching football which, hey, is your right, even if I don’t understand why you’d do such a thing. It takes all kinds.

If you’re not watching football, and if you’ve missed some of our countdown of the Top 25 Stories of 2018, here they all are:

25. Matt Harvey’s Weird Year
24. Some International Records Fall
23. Those We Lost
22. Robinson Cano Suspended for PEDs
21. Mound Visits Limited
20. The Baseballs Have Changed
19. Chief Wahoo’s Last Hurrah
18. Albert Pujols Notches His 3,000th Hit
17. Manny Machado Traded Before He Was Traded
16. There Were More Strikeouts Than Hits
15. More Position Players Pitched Than Ever Before
14. Roberto Osuna Shows How Situational Baseball Ethics Can Be
13. A Parade of Stars Retire
12. The Feds Launch an Investigation of International Scouting
11. Baseball Gets Into the Gambling Business
10. Young Stars Land in Hot Water Over Old Tweets
9. A Hall of Fame Class for the Ages
8. Christian Yelich Goes From Unhappy Marlin to MVP
7. Jacob deGrom Wins the Cy Young With Only Ten Wins
6. The A’s Improbable 97-win Year
5. Acuña and Soto Make a Splash in the NL East
4. Shohei Ohtani: Two-Way Threat
3. The Free Agent Freeze 
2. The Rays Give Baseball The Opener
1. Red Sox Win Their Fourth World Series in Fifteen Seasons

 

Hope 2019 treats you well!

Bryce Harper to meet with the Phillies

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraJan 2, 2019, 12:57 PM EST
The cold-as-ice hot stove shows no signs of heating up, but perhaps this will trick us into feeling some warmth: NBC Sports Philly’s Jim Salisbury reports that Bryce Harper is going to meet with the Phillies.

They’re actually going to go out to Las Vegas to meet with him. Which is where all the teams were a month ago for the Winter Meetings, during which Harper and his agent reportedly took meetings with teams all week in a hotel suite down the street. Were the Phillies just not invited then? Is there new information that has arisen in the past month that must be obtained?

Harper: So.

Phillies: So.

Phillies: Um, are you still good at baseball?

Harper: Think so. You guys still want an outfielder?

Phillies: Think so.

Then, I presume, another month will pass, with Harper’s signing just barely crowding out stories about un-signed free agents forming an impromptu training camp at IMG Academy in Florida, after which 60% of them take minor league deals and/or retire.

God, baseball is amazing these days.