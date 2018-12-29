Report: Astros interested in Seth Lugo

According to Marc Carig of The Athletic, the Mets and Astros have been swapping ideas for a potential trade this offseason. Although the two sides haven’t come together on any particular arrangement, Carig hears that Houston may have some interest in a deal involving right-handed reliever Seth Lugo.
The 29-year-old righty proved both versatile and effective after making a near full-time switch to the bullpen in 2018. As the Mets struggled to cobble together a healthy starting rotation, Lugo shone in his new role, pitching to a 2.30 ERA, 2.5 BB/9, and 8.7 SO/9 through 49 relief appearances and 78 1/3 innings (his five spot starts, on the other hand, generated far more lackluster results). His breakthrough on the mound has largely been attributed to his signature curveball, which broke records with its absurdly high spin rate and could make him an intriguing addition to Houston’s spin rate-dependent pitching staff in 2019.
Right now, however, it’s not exactly clear how the Astros envision utilizing the right-handed swingman — provided they get that opportunity at all. Earlier this month, Mets skipper Mickey Callaway appeared committed to the idea of keeping Lugo in the bullpen for another year, and there’s no doubt he’d continue to make an impact for the team alongside recent additions like Jeurys Familia and Edwin Díaz. While there’s no need to throw cold water on this idea just yet, Carig points out that the Mets’ and Astros’ talks have been “wider-ranging” of late and it’s possible that they may not settle on anything definite for some time.
There’s been a bit of speculation concerning designated hitter Edwin Encarnación since he came over to the Mariners in a three-team trade earlier this month. While it initially looked as though the club might flip him at the 2019 trade deadline, growing interest might force a trade even earlier. Jon Morosi of MLB Network revealed that the Rays, White Sox, and Astros have recently “shifted their focus” to the veteran slugger, though nothing concrete appears to be settled just yet.
Encarnación, of course, played his best years in Toronto before inking a three-year, $60 million deal with the Indians in advance of the 2017 season. While he no longer hits career-high marks at the plate, the 35-year-old proved a strong contender in Cleveland and finished his most recent campaign batting .246/.336/.474 with 32 home runs, an .810 OPS, and 1.0 fWAR across 579 plate appearances in 2018.
Encarnación isn’t the only name being bandied about, however, and may not even be the most attractive option for teams looking to boost their DH options this winter. Morosi adds that the Rays, White Sox, and Astros are also rumored to be “involved” in talks for Cardinals infielder José Martínez, who will get edged out of his first base spot once Paul Goldschmidt takes over in 2019. Martínez, 30, slugged a robust .305/.364/.457 with 17 home runs, an .821 OPS, and 2.3 fWAR through 590 PA in 2018; perhaps more importantly, he’s still under team control through 2022, a definite plus compared to the $20 million due Encarnación in 2019 (to say nothing of the $25 million option and $5 million buyout he holds for the 2020 season).