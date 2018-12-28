Report: Angels sign Jonathan Lucroy to one-year deal

Free agent catcher Jonathan Lucroy is staying in the AL West, albeit not with the Athletics. According to both Yahoo Sports’ Jeff Passan and Fancred’s Jon Heyman, the backstop has inked a one-year, $3.35 million contract (plus incentives) with the Angels for the 2019 season. The team has yet to officially announce the deal.
Lucroy, 32, is coming off of a one-year, $6.5 million gig with Oakland, during which he batted .241/.291/.325 with 26 extra-base hits, a .617 OPS, and career-worst 0.6 fWAR through 454 plate appearances. He didn’t look great behind the plate, either, where he finished with a .990 fielding percentage and 72 stolen bases, the most allowed by any major-league catcher in 2018.
While he failed to live up to the .292-average, 4.6-fWAR bar he set back in 2016, Lucroy was often commended for his leadership capabilities and became instrumental in guiding the club’s fragmented, oft-injured pitching staff to the playoffs. Once the A’s were unceremoniously bumped from the postseason, however, it proved rather difficult to put a price on those kinds of intangibles, and reports surfaced that contract negotiations had stalled with the two sides roughly $2.5 million apart. Now, Lucroy is positioned to take the reins behind the dish in Anaheim and will round out the Angels’ current catching trio alongside José Briceño and Kevan Smith.
We’re a few short days away from 2019 so it’s a good time to look back at the top 25 baseball stories of 2018. Some of them took place on the field, some of them off the field and some of them were more akin to tabloid drama. No matter where the story broke, however, these were the stories baseball fans were talking about most this past year.
This time last year Christian Yelich was not where he wanted to be. He was 26 years-old — in the middle of his prime — but he was stuck on a Miami Marlins team that had no interest whatsoever in contending in 2018. New owners Bruce Sherman and Derek Jeter had shipped off All-Star outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, second baseman Dee Gordon and outfielder Marcell Ozuna, leaving Yelich and catcher J.T. Realmuto as the only two threats in the lineup. Yelich wanted out, and reports were that his relationship with the Marlins was “irretrievably broken.”
In late January that relationship came to an end, as Yelich was traded to the Brewers in exchange for Lewis Brinson, Isan Diaz, Monte Harrison, and Jordan Yamamoto. Brinson has yet to break the Mendoza line in parts of two big league seasons and the others are still working their way up from the minors so we don’t know how they’ll do. We do know what Yelich did after coming over to the Brewers, however.
Specifically, he led the National League with a .326 batting average, a .598 slugging percentage, and a 1.000 OPS. He also put up a .402 on-base percentage with 36 home runs, 110 RBI, 118 runs scored, and 22 stolen bases while playing above-average defense in the outfield. Yelich hit for the cycle twice in 2018, on August 29 and September 17.
His strong finish helped propel the Brewers to the NL Central crown, thanks in part to his 3-for-4 day against the Cubs in the game 163 tiebreaker. Yelich would reach base eight times in 14 plate appearances in the Brewers’ NLDS sweep of the Rockies. His bat would go quiet as Milwaukee fell to Los Angeles in the NLCS, but everyone has a bad week once in a while. Yelich’s season would end with the National League MVP Award, finishing in first place on 29 of the 30 ballots cast.
From discontent to division champ to MVP. It was a heck of a year for Christian Yelich.