Report: Padres ‘strong contender’ to acquire Corey Kluber

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is known for a lot of things, mostly baseball related. He was the Astros’ first-round draft pick in 2015, then helped the team win the 2017 World Series. He also won the MVP Award for the 2018 All-Star Game. But that’s all on the field.

Off the field, Bregman has a YouTube channel. He mostly has videos of his appearances on MLB Network and College GameDay, crashing a wedding, answering questions, as well as training sessions. Yesterday, which was Christmas, Bregman uploaded a video of him and some buddies driving around to different fast food restaurants. After pulling up to the drive-thru window, he asks the workers if they accept tips. If they say yes, he tips them $100. For the pièce de résistance, at the end of his video at a KFC, Bregman asks how many employees are working. The drive-thru worker says seven, so he hands over $700, $100 for each of them. Their reactions are priceless.

Bregman ended up giving away a total of $1,200. This isn’t the first time Bregman has given away his money. Last month, he tipped a waitress $500 after learning that someone had recently broken into her car.

It is, of course, quite generous of Bregman to give away some money, especially during the holiday season which can be tough for lots of people for various reasons, particularly financial. According to an article by Rachel Abrams and Robert Gebeloff of The New York Times published in May this year, the median hourly wage for a fast food worker is less than $11. At 40 hours per week, that’s under $23,000 per year before taxes. Knowing that, one can understand why Bregman got the reactions he did from the workers he tipped.

