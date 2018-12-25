Getty Images

Top 25 Baseball Stories of 2018 — No. 22: Robinson Cano suspended for PEDs

By Craig CalcaterraDec 25, 2018, 8:00 AM EST
We’re a few short days away from 2019 so it’s a good time to look back at the top 25 baseball stories of 2018. Some of them took place on the field, some of them off the field and some of them were more akin to tabloid drama. No matter where the story broke, however, these were the stories baseball fans were talking about most this past year.

We’re used to a handful of players being suspended for PEDs each year. What once was scandalous is now just part of the big league season. Once in a while, however, a big star fails a drug test and in 2018 one of the bigger stars in some time did so: Robinson Cano.

Cano was suspended on May 15 after it was revealed that he tested positive for Furosemide, a diuretic. In a statement released through the MLBPA, Cano said, “This substance was given to me by a licensed doctor in the Dominican Republic to treat a medical ailment.” He said he didn’t realize it was banned. Which, true or not, is no defense under the strict liability regimen of the Joint Drug Agreement. The onus is on players to know what is being put into their bodies and the league and the union both maintain lists and readily brief players and their representatives on what is approved and what is not. Accident or not, Robinson was out 80 games.

The thing about it, though: Cano likely would’ve missed considerable time in the middle of the season anyway. Just a couple of days before his suspension he was hit with a pitch on his hand, breaking a metacarpal. He had surgery on it the day after his suspension was announced. The recovery time would’ve been paid if he hadn’t gotten suspended, of course.

Either way, it was a big blow to the Mariners, who were expected to challenge for the postseason in 2018. They lost a guy who was hitting .287/.385/.441 with four home runs and 23 RBI in 169 plate appearances prior to the suspension and injury. Dee Gordon, who had been converted to the outfield upon coming to Seattle, moved back to his customary second base. It was a downgrade on offense at the keystone for the M’s.

It was also a blow to Cano’s legacy and, perhaps, to the future of the Seattle Mariners.

While not necessarily a shoe-in, consensus had built over the years that his durability and production was forming the basis of a strong Hall of Fame case for Cano. Given how players who have tested positive for PEDs in the post-drug testing era have fared on the ballot thus far, Cano’s candidacy may have been killed before his career even ended. As it was, when he came back from his suspension the Mariners didn’t even put him back at second base, slotting him in as a DH and giving him a little time at first and third.

Cano still hit well after coming back — he posted a line of .317/.363/.497 in 40 games in the second half — but the Mariners’ season petered out eight games behind the Athletics for the second Wild Card slot. Soon after the season ended, the M’s began a wholesale teardown of their roster and a long and painful rebuild is in their future. Do the Mariners play better and, perhaps, make the playoffs if Cano had not been suspended? Do they embark on that rebuild if that happens? Hard to say, especially given that we do no know how much time he would’ve missed due to the broken finger, but Cano’s suspension and the Mariners disappointing 2018 will always go hand-in-hand.

That rebuild, though, does give Cano a chance for redemption. In early December the Mets agreed to take Cano off of Seattle’s hands in a trade. He’ll be back at second base and back in New York, where he first gained fame. While one can never wager big on things to go right for the Mets, they have been pretty aggressive so far this offseason and appear to be taking aim at the NL East title in 2019 and beyond. Cano, who is now 36, likely has a couple of years of productivity left and could prove to be a big part of that if everything breaks just right. If he helps bring some glory to the New York Mets it could be enough to put his legacy back in order.

In the meantime, though, the eight-time All-Star who has done so much in his 14-year career once again has a lot to prove.

Top 25 Baseball Stories of 2018 — No. 23: Those we lost

By Craig CalcaterraDec 24, 2018, 4:00 PM EST
The baseball world lost some all-time greats, some beloved figures and players, managers and executives well-known and less-well-known in 2018. Here’s a brief look at some of the members of the baseball family who passed away this year. Click through to more thorough remembrances.

Willie McCovey: A 22-season big leaguer, 19 of which came with the Giants. He hit .270/.374/.515 with 521 home runs and 1,555 RBI in 2,588 games in the course of his legendary career. Along with being a Hall of Famer, McCovey won the 1959 NL Rookie of the Year Award, made the All-Star team six times and won the All-Star MVP award in 1969, and won the NL MVP Award in 1969 as well.

Rusty Staub: Staub starred for the Astros, Expos, Mets, Tigers and Rangers over a 23-year playing career, hitting .279/.362/.431 with 292 homers, 1,466 RBI and an OPS+ of 124. He remains 13th all-time in games played, 35th all-time in career plate appearances, 44th all-time in times getting on base and 52nd all-time in career walks. He was a beloved figure everywhere he played, but is particularly identified with the Expos, for whom “Le Grand Orange” was their first major star.

Red Schoendienst: He played in the majors for 19 seasons between 1945-63, spending 15 of those years with the Cardinals and helping them win the 1946 World Series. He later managed the Cardinals from 1965-76, winning two pennants and winning the 1967 World Series. He hit .289/.337/.387 over 2,216 career games, making the National League All-Star roster 10 times. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1989.

Dutch Rennert: National League umpire who worked from 1973 through 1992 and who possessed one of the most distinctive — and loudest — strike calls you’ll ever hear.

Davey Nelson: An All-Star infielder who played in the bigs from 1968 through 1967, Nelson also coached in the majors, worked in the Brewers’ front office and was a broadcaster in Milwaukee for several seasons.

Wayne Huizenga: Founding owner of baseball’s Florida Marlins, under whose ownership they won the 1997 World Series.

Tito Francona: A 15-year major leaguer who played for nine teams but who is best known for his time with the Indians. In 1959, his first year in Cleveland, he batted .363/.414/.566 with 20 homers and finished 5th in AL MVP voting. It also happened to be the year that his son — current Indians manager Terry Francona — was born. Nice year for old Tito, eh?

Wally Moon: 1959 was very good to Wally Moon, too, as he helped the Dodgers to their second-ever World Series title and their first in Los Angeles. Before that he came up with the Cardinals and was named NL Rookie of the Year in 1954 after hitting .304/.371/.435 with 12 homers and 18 stolen bases. He’d make the All-Star team in 1957. In Los Angeles he was famous for taking advantage of the short, short porch in left field of the L.A. Coliseum, which was only 220 feet from home plate. To compensate for the distance, the Dodgers put up a 42-foot tall net. A white monster, if you will. Moon, a lefthanded hitter, began swinging with a pronounced uppercut and attempting to push the ball the opposite way, hitting a career-high 19 dingers in 1959, 14 of which came in Los Angeles. His homers came to be called, appropriately enough, “Moonshots.”

Oscar Gamble: A fine hitter with an outstanding batting eye and plate patience who posted a career line of .265/.356/.454, for an OPS+ of 127. His trade to the New York Yankees before the 1976 season helped set the stage for the Bronx Bombers’ return to the World Series after 12 years in baseball’s wilderness. He may be best known by fans too young to remember the 1970s, however, for his AMAZING afro, which was immortalized on his 1976 Topps “traded” card.

Kevin Towers: A college baseball star who found his true calling as an executive, serving as he general manager for the San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks. Under his watch the Padres won four division titles and the 1998 National League pennant. Upon moving to Arizona, the Dbacks won 94 games and the National League West Division title in his first season in charge, just one season after they finished in last place with 97 losses. He was a wheeler-dealer, making many of the more notable trades baseball saw in the mid-to-late 1990s and beyond.

Luis Valbuena and Jose Castillo: Valbuena was an 11-year big leaguer who played for the Mariners, Indians, Cubs, Astros, and Angels. Castillo spent parts of five years in the majors from 2004-08 with the Pirates, Giants, and Astros. The two were playing winter ball in Venezuela when they were tragically killed in an automobile crash earlier this month that, as of this moment, appears to have been intentionally caused by men who sought to rob them.

Others we lost in 2018: 17-year big leaguer Bob Bailey, Ed Charles, who played for the Athletics and Mets in the 1960s, 12-year MLB veteran John Kennedy, 114-game-winner Marty Pattin, Billy O’Dell, a two-time All-Star who won 19 games for the NL pennant-winning 1962 Giants, Pirates and Angels mainstay Bruce Kison, and 1981 ERA champ and longtime Orioles reliever Sammy Stewart.

As is always the case with these sorts of remembrances, there are no doubt some we forgot. Apologies for that but, hey, it gives you a good chance to remind us of them in the comments, where we can talk about them and what they meant to you and to baseball a bit more.