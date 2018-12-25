Getty Images

Top 25 Baseball Stories of 2018 — No. 19: Chief Wahoo’s last hurrah

By Craig CalcaterraDec 25, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
1 Comment

We’re a few short days away from 2019 so it’s a good time to look back at the top 25 baseball stories of 2018. Some of them took place on the field, some of them off the field and some of them were more akin to tabloid drama. No matter where the story broke, however, these were the stories baseball fans were talking about most this past year.

After years of pressure from indigenous groups, fans and the media, it was announced in January  that the Cleveland Indians — at the behest of Major League Baseball — would cease wearing Chief Wahoo on their uniforms and displaying him in the ballpark beginning in 2019.  

It was a welcome move, but make no mistake, it was motivated by money, not by principle.

One bit of evidence for that was that the club was allowed to continue to wear the logo in 2018 rather than cease wearing it immediately. There was really no practical reason why the Indians couldn’t have made the change for 2018. Clubs roll out playoff and World Series merchandise on a moment’s notice. The 1970 Milwaukee Brewers weren’t even IN Milwaukee or CALLED the Brewers until seven days before Opening Day and they got their block-M caps and “Brewers” jerseys made in time. The Indians new uniform changes announced for 2019 show minimal difference from their Wahoo versions. The changes could’ve been made before the first spring training game if they had wanted to. They just didn’t want to, likely to goose final year sales of Wahoo merchandise.

Likewise, the club will continue to sell Wahoo merchandise to fans indefinitely. If getting rid of Wahoo was “the right thing to do,” as the league and the club said at the time the change was announced, he would be totally eliminated, not allowed a season’s farewell tour and continued financial viability. There are some who say that the Indians have to sell Wahoo merchandise to keep their intellectual property rights over him, but if the club and the league thought he was truly inappropriate — as opposed to just unpopular and a bad look — they’d have no problem with it. Why profit off of racism? The answer is that the Indians are agnostic enough about what Wahoo means in an ethical sense but are not gonna let anyone else make a buck off of him as long as they might be able to.

Oh, and then there’s this:

No one has ever confirmed that Wahoo was the price for the Indians getting the All-Star Game, bit it’s a pretty plausible story.

In the end, though, I suppose all that matters is that Wahoo is gone. It took long enough and it may have been a case of the right thing being done for the wrong reasons, but at least the right thing was done.

Top 25 Baseball Stories of 2018 — No. 20: The baseballs have changed

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraDec 25, 2018, 3:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

We’re a few short days away from 2019 so it’s a good time to look back at the top 25 baseball stories of 2018. Some of them took place on the field, some of them off the field and some of them were more akin to tabloid drama. No matter where the story broke, however, these were the stories baseball fans were talking about most this past year.

Much has been written about the composition and performance of baseballs over the last couple of years. In 2017, Five Thirty Eight’s Rob Arthur pointed out that newer baseballs have a lower drag coefficient, which led to longer fly balls and which, in turn, likely led to the surge in home runs over the previous few seasons. In 2018 a new study emerged that, not only do the balls fly farther, but that they also can cause blisters.

Dr. Meredith Wills, an astrophysicist, took apart some baseballs and studied the composition in a study for The Athletic. She found that the seams in newer baseballs are nine percent thicker than seams used on 2014 baseballs. Wills pointed out that thicker laces make the baseball less likely to deform after contact with the bat, keeping spherical symmetry. That, Major League Baseball concluded in its own study, likely reduced the ball’s drag. Wills observes that the thicker laces could also lead to the increase in blisters on pitchers’ fingers. Many pitchers have suspected this for some time. The study shows they are right to suspect it.

Why are the balls different now? No one really knows or, at any rate, no one will admit it if they know. Major League Baseball has suggested it could be a simple manufacturing error.

Now that Major League Baseball owns Rawlings, I suppose it’s their responsibility going forward, eh?