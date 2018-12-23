Report: The Cubs could still make a play for Bryce Harper

Speculation has run rampant on Bryce Harper‘s next big move, with no shortage of clubs ready and eager to take the award-winning slugger off the market. While the White Sox and Phillies are among the presumed favorites to land Harper this winter (which could quickly change as they’re both said to be in on free agent star Manny Machado as well), Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times points out that the Cubs might also position themselves to make a big play despite ongoing payroll concerns.
Per Wittenmyer, the Cubs’ recent meeting with Harper’s agent, Scott Boras, prompted an interesting reaction from team president Theo Epstein. Epstein reportedly told Boras to give them “a chance to try to move some payroll off the books and check again with ownership” before agreeing to any competing offers. Of course, it’s hard to put any stock in those kinds of statements when the organization hasn’t made any drastic moves to that effect, though they may still have several weeks left to shift things around before Harper makes a final decision.
The Cubs aren’t the only team playing it cool right now, either. The Dodgers have been repeatedly linked to Harper after dealing Yasiel Puig, Alex Wood and Matt Kemp to the Reds on Friday, which allowed them to shave a significant sum off their 2019 payroll and clear some much-needed space in the outfield. Granted, there are plenty of reasons why Harper might not be a perfect fit in Los Angeles — the club’s rumored hesitation over meeting Harper’s exorbitant asking price is one, their current focus on acquiring both infield depth and right-handed bats is another — but it’s unlikely that either of those would be compelling enough to prevent the defending NL West champions from inking the outfielder to a major deal.
It’s been an interesting offseason for free agent left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who has attracted interest from nearly every corner of the league since he parted ways with the Astros in November. According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, the Rangers, Angels and Brewers have all recently expressed interest in the lefty, bringing the number of potential suitors up to eight after previous reports linked him to the Padres, Phillies, Reds, Braves and Nationals.
A frontrunner has yet to emerge here, though that’s understandable as a) agent Scott Boras will be driving negotiations from Keuchel’s end, b) the veteran starter is said to be seeking a significant five- to six-year commitment from his next club, and c) whichever team pays for his services in 2019 and beyond will also have to send along a draft pick, as Keuchel rejected the Astros’ one-year, $17.9-million qualifying offer. While there have been subtle hints that the market may be narrowing — the Padres are balking at the lefty’s “prohibitive asking price,” the Nationals aren’t interested in a long-term deal, and the Braves have all but erased him from their radar — there’s also some speculation that those who remain involved in discussions are on the cusp of making a big move.
The 30-year-old is coming off of another strong season in Houston, during which he earned his fourth career Gold Glove after posting a 12-11 record in 34 starts with a 3.74 ERA, 2.6 BB/9, 6.7 SO/9 and 3.6 fWAR through 204 2/3 innings. There’s no doubt that his consistency and award-winning status would be a boon for any one of the Brewers, Angels and Rangers’ rotations, though it’s worth noting that the Angels may have closed the book on rotation upgrades after acquiring Matt Harvey and Trevor Cahill, while the Rangers’ rebuilding status may temporarily exempt them from major signings without a postseason push in their immediate future.