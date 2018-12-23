Dallas Keuchel
Dallas Keuchel is drawing interest from at least eight teams

By Ashley VarelaDec 23, 2018, 12:45 PM EST
It’s been an interesting offseason for free agent left-hander Dallas Keuchel, who has attracted interest from nearly every corner of the league since he parted ways with the Astros in November. According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, the Rangers, Angels and Brewers have all recently expressed interest in the lefty, bringing the number of potential suitors up to eight after previous reports linked him to the Padres, Phillies, Reds, Braves and Nationals.

A frontrunner has yet to emerge here, though that’s understandable as a) agent Scott Boras will be driving negotiations from Keuchel’s end, b) the veteran starter is said to be seeking a significant five- to six-year commitment from his next club, and c) whichever team pays for his services in 2019 and beyond will also have to send along a draft pick, as Keuchel rejected the Astros’ one-year, $17.9-million qualifying offer. While there have been subtle hints that the market may be narrowing — the Padres are balking at the lefty’s “prohibitive asking price,” the Nationals aren’t interested in a long-term deal, and the Braves have all but erased him from their radar — there’s also some speculation that those who remain involved in discussions are on the cusp of making a big move.

The 30-year-old is coming off of another strong season in Houston, during which he earned his fourth career Gold Glove after posting a 12-11 record in 34 starts with a 3.74 ERA, 2.6 BB/9, 6.7 SO/9 and 3.6 fWAR through 204 2/3 innings. There’s no doubt that his consistency and award-winning status would be a boon for any one of the Brewers, Angels and Rangers’ rotations, though it’s worth noting that the Angels may have closed the book on rotation upgrades after acquiring Matt Harvey and Trevor Cahill, while the Rangers’ rebuilding status may temporarily exempt them from major signings without a postseason push in their immediate future.

Report: Blue Jays, Padres discussing Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman
By Ashley VarelaDec 22, 2018, 5:49 PM EST
The Blue Jays are reportedly in talks with the Padres about a deal involving right-hander Marcus Stroman, says Jon Morosi of MLB Network. While the two sides aren’t close to finalizing anything at the moment, the trade would check off a few boxes for both teams.

Stroman, 27, represents the kind of affordable major-league pitcher San Diego has been seeking over the last couple of months. Sure, he’s coming off of some disappointing, injury-hampered numbers in Toronto — specifically, an inflated 5.54 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 6.8 SO/9 through 102 1/3 innings in 2018 — but blister and fatigue-related issues aside, he’s been a proven presence in the Blue Jays’ rotation over the last half-decade. He’s also under team control through 2020, making his acquisition that much more appealing to a club whose rotation has consistently ranked in the bottom 10 since 2016.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are expected to net some minor league pitching depth in return. Morosi mentions southpaw Logan Allen and right-handed prospect Michel Baez as possibilities, though he adds that the Padres’ true top-tier prospects will likely be held out of negotiations. Allen reached Triple-A El Paso for the first time in 2018 and finished his run with a cumulative 2.54 ERA, 3.1 BB/9 and 9.1 SO/9 across 148 2/3 innings in Double- and Triple-A. Baez has yet to make that jump, and pitched to an underwhelming 7.36 ERA, 5.9 BB/9 and 10.3 SO/9 during his first 18 2/3 frames of Double-A ball.