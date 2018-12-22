Report: Cubs to sign Kendall Graveman

The Cubs are closing in on a deal with free agent right-hander Kendall Graveman, per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. The deal is still pending official confirmation, and exact terms of the contract have yet to be publicly disclosed.
Things weren’t looking good for the 28-year-old righty when he was non-tendered by the Athletics in November. Graveman pitched to his worst career numbers during the first half of the season, turning in a 1-5 record in seven starts with a 7.60 ERA, 3.4 BB/9, 7.1 SO/9 and -0.4 fWAR through 34 1/3 innings. In July, a lingering forearm strain led to Tommy John surgery, which effectively decommissioned the starter until the start of the 2020 season.
The hope, of course, is that Graveman will return to the 4.00-ERA, 1.0+ fWAR levels of seasons past, though it doesn’t look like the Cubs are holding their breath on that front. Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times points out that the righty isn’t expected to see much, if any playing time during the club’s 2019 campaign and will likely stand in as pitching depth once he makes his eventual return to the mound.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud has agreed to terms with the club, avoiding arbitration on a one-year, $3.515 million deal.
The 29-year-old backstop saw just four games in the majors this past season, collecting one home run and three RBI before hitting the disabled list with a torn ligament in his right elbow in mid-April. He underwent Tommy John surgery and is expected back sometime within the 2019 season, though his exact role on the team has yet to be clearly defined. When healthy, he’s averaged .245/.306/.406 at the plate with a .712 OPS and 47 career home runs.
With d’Arnaud’s contract in the books, the Mets have another six players to settle with before Opening Day. Barring any trades, that list includes right-handers Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, and Zack Wheeler, left-hander Steven Matz, catcher Kevin Plawecki and outfielder Michael Conforto. Earlier this week, it was suggested that the Mets could flip one of their backup catchers — either d’Arnaud or Plawecki — for infield/outfield depth, though it doesn’t appear any momentum is driving that kind of deal forward just yet.