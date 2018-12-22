Marcus Stroman
Report: Blue Jays, Padres discussing Marcus Stroman

By Ashley VarelaDec 22, 2018, 5:49 PM EST
The Blue Jays are reportedly in talks with the Padres about a deal involving right-hander Marcus Stroman, says Jon Morosi of MLB Network. While the two sides aren’t close to finalizing anything at the moment, the trade would check off a few boxes for both teams.

Stroman, 27, represents the kind of affordable major-league pitcher San Diego has been seeking over the last couple of months. Sure, he’s coming off of some disappointing, injury-hampered numbers in Toronto — specifically, an inflated 5.54 ERA, 3.2 BB/9 and 6.8 SO/9 through 102 1/3 innings in 2018 — but blister and fatigue-related issues aside, he’s been a proven presence in the Blue Jays’ rotation over the last half-decade. He’s also under team control through 2020, making his acquisition that much more appealing to a club whose rotation has consistently ranked in the bottom 10 since 2016.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, are expected to net some minor league pitching depth in return. Morosi mentions southpaw Logan Allen and right-handed prospect Michel Baez as possibilities, though he adds that the Padres’ true top-tier prospects will likely be held out of negotiations. Allen reached Triple-A El Paso for the first time in 2018 and finished his run with a cumulative 2.54 ERA, 3.1 BB/9 and 9.1 SO/9 across 148 2/3 innings in Double- and Triple-A. Baez has yet to make that jump, and pitched to an underwhelming 7.36 ERA, 5.9 BB/9 and 10.3 SO/9 during his first 18 2/3 frames of Double-A ball.

Mets avoid arbitration with Travis d’Arnaud

Travis d'Arnaud
By Ashley VarelaDec 22, 2018, 4:48 PM EST
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud has agreed to terms with the club, avoiding arbitration on a one-year, $3.515 million deal.

The 29-year-old backstop saw just four games in the majors this past season, collecting one home run and three RBI before hitting the disabled list with a torn ligament in his right elbow in mid-April. He underwent Tommy John surgery and is expected back sometime within the 2019 season, though his exact role on the team has yet to be clearly defined. When healthy, he’s averaged .245/.306/.406 at the plate with a .712 OPS and 47 career home runs.

With d’Arnaud’s contract in the books, the Mets have another six players to settle with before Opening Day. Barring any trades, that list includes right-handers Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard, and Zack Wheeler, left-hander Steven Matz, catcher Kevin Plawecki and outfielder Michael Conforto. Earlier this week, it was suggested that the Mets could flip one of their backup catchers — either d’Arnaud or Plawecki — for infield/outfield depth, though it doesn’t appear any momentum is driving that kind of deal forward just yet.