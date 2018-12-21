Report: Athletics to sign Joakim Soria to two-year contract

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Athletics are finalizing a two-year contract with free agent reliever Joakim Soria. The value of the contract is not yet known and the deal is still pending a physical.
Soria, 34, spent last year between the White Sox and Brewers, compiling an aggregate 3.12 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 16 walks in 60 2/3 innings. He performed better in Chicago than Milwaukee, but overall, he showed he still has plenty left in the tank.
Soria will help bridge the gap to closer Blake Treinen along with Fernando Rodney.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Brewers have signed infielder Cory Spangenberg to a one-year contract. He will make $1.2 million if he is on the major league roster and $250,000 while in the minor leagues. Spangenberg has one option remaining, so the Brewers can yo-yo him between the majors and Triple-A if they so choose.
Spangenberg, 27, played mostly second and third base for the Padres last season, but also spent some time in left field. He owns a career .258/.318/.391 batting line across 1,278 plate appearances.
Spangenberg will likely occupy a superutility role for the Brewers, though second base may end up providing him the most playing time.