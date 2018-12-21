Report: Athletics to sign Joakim Soria to two-year contract

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Athletics are finalizing a two-year contract with free agent reliever Joakim Soria. The value of the contract is not yet known and the deal is still pending a physical.

Soria, 34, spent last year between the White Sox and Brewers, compiling an aggregate 3.12 ERA with 75 strikeouts and 16 walks in 60 2/3 innings. He performed better in Chicago than Milwaukee, but overall, he showed he still has plenty left in the tank.

Soria will help bridge the gap to closer Blake Treinen along with Fernando Rodney.

