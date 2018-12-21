Getty Images

Jurickson Profar sent to Athletics in three-team trade

By Craig CalcaterraDec 21, 2018, 11:24 AM EST
4 Comments

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports that the Athletics have acquired Jurickson Profar from the Rangers in a trade. It’s actually part of a three-team deal, Passan reports, involving the Tampa Bay Rays and a bunch of minor leaguers.

The core of the trade, Passan says, is Profar to Oakland, prospects Brock Burke, Eli White, Kyle Bird, Yoel Espinal and international bonus pool money to Texas, and the Rays will get reliever Emilio Pagan, prospect Rollie Lacy and a competitive balance pick.

Profar, baseball’s top prospect once upon a time, will turn 26 during spring training. While his career has been marred by serious injury, he is coming off his first full — and his best — season in 2018. This past year he hit .254/.335/.458 with 20 homers, 77 RBI and stole ten bases in 146 games while playing shortstop, first, second, third and left field. It’s possible that the A’s view him as that kind of a super utilityman, the sort of which has become increasingly valuable in a game with big bullpens and short benches. It’s also possible that he’ll be given second base full time now that Jed Lowrie is departing via free agency.

Pagan has two big league seasons under his belt, and pitched 55 games in relief for the A’s in 2018. The Rays use relievers like nobody’s business, so it’s not surprising they wanted an arm in the deal. Lacy is a 23 year-old lefty who has not pitched above High-A yet. That draft pick has a slot value of $1.88 million and may be the most valuable thing heading to Tampa Bay in this deal.

Brock Burke, the Rays’ third round pick in the 2014 draft, is a lefty starter who split time between High-A and Double-A last year. He has some serious gas. White is a utility type who has spent a good deal of time in both the infield and outfield. He’s 24 and hit pretty well in the Texas League in 2018.

Mariners acquire Domingo Santana from Brewers

Domingo Santana
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaDec 21, 2018, 7:38 PM EST
3 Comments

The Mariners executed another offseason swap on Friday, sending outfielder Ben Gamel and right-handed reliever Noah Zavolas to the Brewers in exchange for outfielder Domingo Santana.

Santana, 27, appeared poised for a full-time role with the Brewers after turning in his first 30-home run, 3.3-fWAR season in 2017. He was booted from the starting lineup after getting crowded out by Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich — and, to a lesser extent, failing to replicate his impressive numbers in the spring of 2018 — and a late-season resurgence just wasn’t enough to stabilize a .265/.328/.412 batting line, five home runs, and 0.7 fWAR across 235 plate appearances in the majors. Despite his noted lack of patience at the plate, one subpar season doesn’t spell the end of a career, and the Mariners will likely give him a longer leash alongside Jay Bruce, Mitch Haniger, and Mallex Smith as they look for his power to resurface in 2019.

The Brewers, meanwhile, will add the left-handed Gamel to their own stacked outfield. Like Santana, the 26-year-old corner outfielder also saw his power zapped at the major-league level in 2018. After hitting double digits in 2017, he sent just one ball into the stands during his latest campaign with the Mariners, and finished the season batting a subdued .272/.358/.370 through 293 PA. It’s unlikely that he’ll see significant time over Keon Broxton, Eric Thames, and Ryan Braun, as well as the aforementioned Yelich and Cain, though his left-handed bat might earn him a few extra looks off the bench throughout 2019.

Milwaukee will also take home minor-league righty Zavolas, who was selected in the 18th round of the 2018 amateur draft. He finished his pro ball debut with a combined 3.03 ERA, 2.6 BB/9 and 9.5 SO/9 in 38 2/3 innings for Short-Season Everett and High-A Modesto.