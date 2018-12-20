Getty Images

Report: Trevor Cahill signs one-year deal with Angels

By Craig CalcaterraDec 20, 2018, 12:04 PM EST
3 Comments

The Angels continue to pick up spare pitching parts: Ken Rosenthal reports that they have signed Trevor Cahill to a one-year, $9 million deal. This comes on the heels of a one-year, $11 million deal with Matt Harvey.

Cahill, who somehow is still just 30, pitched in 21 games — starting 20 — for Oakland last season. He was pretty decent too, going 7-4 with a 3.76 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 100/41 in 110 innings, allowing only eight homers.

He probably can’t be counted on to start 30+ games anymore — he hasn’t done that for a while — but he’s a nice swingman type who can handle starting duties for at least a chunk of the season. And the price is reasonable.

Report: Cardinals close to agreement with Andrew Miller

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Bill BaerDec 20, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Cardinals and free agent reliever Andrew Miller are reportedly nearing an agreement on a contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Terms of the deal are not yet known.

Miller, 33, was limited to 34 innings out of the bullpen last season due to hamstring and knee injuries. He had his worst season since becoming a full-time reliever, finishing the year with a 4.24 ERA and a 45/16 K/BB ratio in 34 innings. Since 2012, when he was made a full-time reliever, he has been among the best at his job across the sport.

As long as he’s healthy Miller will close out games for the Cardinals, pushing Jordan Hicks to set-up duty.