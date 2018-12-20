Report: Trevor Cahill signs a one-year deal with the Angels

The Angels continue to pick up spare pitching parts: Ken Rosenthal reports that they have signed Trevor Cahill to a one-year, $9 million deal. This comes on the heels of a one-year, $11 million deal with Matt Harvey.

Cahill, who somehow is still just 30, pitched in 21 games — starting 20 — for Oakland last season. He was pretty decent too, going 7-4 with a 3.76 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 100/41 in 110 innings, allowing only eight homers.

He probably can’t be counted on to start 30+ games anymore — he hasn’t done that for a while — but he’s a nice swingman type who can handle starting duties for at least a chunk of the season. And the price is reasonable.

