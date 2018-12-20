Report: Rockies sign Daniel Murphy to two-year, $24 million deal

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Rockies and infielder Daniel Murphy are nearing agreement on a contract. Per Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports, the two sides have agreed to a two-year, $24 million deal.

Murphy, 33, split last season between the Nationals and Cubs, batting an overall .299/.336/.454 with 12 home runs and 42 RBI in 351 plate appearances. He got a late start to the season, debuting on June 12, after recovering from offseason microfracture surgery on his right knee.

Murphy should share time at both first and second base in 2019. Ian Desmond could handle first base with a lefty on the mound and Murphy would play there against right-handers. Murphy would also share second base with prospect Garrett Hampson.

