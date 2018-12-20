Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Report: Nationals sign Aníbal Sánchez to two-year, $19 million contract

By Bill BaerDec 20, 2018, 5:31 PM EST
4 Comments

Anthony Fenech of the Free Press reports that the Nationals and pitcher Aníbal Sánchez have agreed to a contract. It’s a two-year, $19 million deal, per MASN’s Mark Zuckerman.

Sánchez, 34, breathed new life into his career with a stellar campaign with the Braves last season. He posted a 2.83 ERA with 135 strikeouts and 42 walks across 136 2/3 innings. The right-hander missed a few starts early in the season due to a hamstring injury but was otherwise a stalwart in the Braves’ rotation.

From 2015-17, Sánchez had an aggregate 5.67 ERA, so it looked like he was on his way out of baseball. The Nationals are now hoping he can bolster a rotation that already includes Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and fellow newcomer Patrick Corbin.

Report: Cardinals close to agreement with Andrew Miller

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
By Bill BaerDec 20, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

The Cardinals and free agent reliever Andrew Miller are reportedly nearing an agreement on a contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Terms of the deal are not yet known.

Miller, 33, was limited to 34 innings out of the bullpen last season due to hamstring and knee injuries. He had his worst season since becoming a full-time reliever, finishing the year with a 4.24 ERA and a 45/16 K/BB ratio in 34 innings. Since 2012, when he was made a full-time reliever, he has been among the best at his job across the sport.

As long as he’s healthy Miller will close out games for the Cardinals, pushing Jordan Hicks to set-up duty.