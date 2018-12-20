Report: Nationals sign Aníbal Sánchez to two-year, $19 million contract

Anthony Fenech of the Free Press reports that the Nationals and pitcher Aníbal Sánchez have agreed to a contract. It’s a two-year, $19 million deal, per MASN’s Mark Zuckerman.

Sánchez, 34, breathed new life into his career with a stellar campaign with the Braves last season. He posted a 2.83 ERA with 135 strikeouts and 42 walks across 136 2/3 innings. The right-hander missed a few starts early in the season due to a hamstring injury but was otherwise a stalwart in the Braves’ rotation.

From 2015-17, Sánchez had an aggregate 5.67 ERA, so it looked like he was on his way out of baseball. The Nationals are now hoping he can bolster a rotation that already includes Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, and fellow newcomer Patrick Corbin.

