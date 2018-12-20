Report: Cardinals close to agreement with Andrew Miller

The Cardinals and free agent reliever Andrew Miller are reportedly nearing an agreement on a contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Terms of the deal are not yet known.

Miller, 33, was limited to 34 innings out of the bullpen last season due to hamstring and knee injuries. He had his worst season since becoming a full-time reliever, finishing the year with a 4.24 ERA and a 45/16 K/BB ratio in 34 innings. Since 2012, when he was made a full-time reliever, he has been among the best at his job across the sport.

As long as he’s healthy Miller will close out games for the Cardinals, pushing Jordan Hicks to set-up duty.

