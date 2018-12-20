Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Report: Brewers sign Cory Spangenberg to one-year contract

By Bill BaerDec 20, 2018, 10:52 PM EST
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Brewers have signed infielder Cory Spangenberg to a one-year contract. He will make $1.2 million if he is on the major league roster and $250,000 while in the minor leagues. Spangenberg has one option remaining, so the Brewers can yo-yo him between the majors and Triple-A if they so choose.

Spangenberg, 27, played mostly second and third base for the Padres last season, but also spent some time in left field. He owns a career .258/.318/.391 batting line across 1,278 plate appearances.

Spangenberg will likely occupy a superutility role for the Brewers, though second base may end up providing him the most playing time.

Report: Cardinals close to agreement with Andrew Miller

By Bill BaerDec 20, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
The Cardinals and free agent reliever Andrew Miller are reportedly nearing an agreement on a contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Terms of the deal are not yet known.

Miller, 33, was limited to 34 innings out of the bullpen last season due to hamstring and knee injuries. He had his worst season since becoming a full-time reliever, finishing the year with a 4.24 ERA and a 45/16 K/BB ratio in 34 innings. Since 2012, when he was made a full-time reliever, he has been among the best at his job across the sport.

As long as he’s healthy Miller will close out games for the Cardinals, pushing Jordan Hicks to set-up duty.