Report: Brewers sign Cory Spangenberg to one-year contract

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that the Brewers have signed infielder Cory Spangenberg to a one-year contract. He will make $1.2 million if he is on the major league roster and $250,000 while in the minor leagues. Spangenberg has one option remaining, so the Brewers can yo-yo him between the majors and Triple-A if they so choose.

Spangenberg, 27, played mostly second and third base for the Padres last season, but also spent some time in left field. He owns a career .258/.318/.391 batting line across 1,278 plate appearances.

Spangenberg will likely occupy a superutility role for the Brewers, though second base may end up providing him the most playing time.

