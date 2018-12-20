Denis Poroy/Getty Images

Padres designate Clayton Richard for assignment

By Bill BaerDec 20, 2018, 4:18 PM EST
The Padres officially announced the signing of second baseman Ian Kinsler to a two-year contract on Thursday. To make room for him on the active roster, the club designated pitcher Clayton Richard for assignment. Richard is owed $3 million for the 2019 season, which the Padres will have to pay (minus the major league minimum salary) if he signs with a new team.

Richard, 35, posted a disappointing 5.33 ERA with 108 strikeouts and 60 walks over 158 2/3 innings for the Padres last season. He was also subpar in 2017 with the Padres, finishing with a 4.79 ERA across 197 1/3 innings.

Richard underwent season-ending knee surgery in August. That, Richard’s age, and his recent performance are certainly red marks against him, but he’s left-handed and an innings-eater when healthy, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him quickly latch on elsewhere.

Report: Cardinals close to agreement with Andrew Miller

By Bill BaerDec 20, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
The Cardinals and free agent reliever Andrew Miller are reportedly nearing an agreement on a contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Terms of the deal are not yet known.

Miller, 33, was limited to 34 innings out of the bullpen last season due to hamstring and knee injuries. He had his worst season since becoming a full-time reliever, finishing the year with a 4.24 ERA and a 45/16 K/BB ratio in 34 innings. Since 2012, when he was made a full-time reliever, he has been among the best at his job across the sport.

As long as he’s healthy Miller will close out games for the Cardinals, pushing Jordan Hicks to set-up duty.